Pooran: Red Force looking forward to retaining title

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowler Akeal Hosein. - Lincoln Holder

Zone A winners Trinidad and Tobago Red Force lock horns with Zone B runners-up Barbados Pride in the first CG United Insurance Super50 Cup semi-final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday from 2pm.

Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran believes a total team effort will get them over the line against the Pride, as they inch closer to possibly retaining the Super50 Cup title.

Speaking with Cricket West Indies (CWI) media at the ground in Antigua on Tuesday, Pooran is confident the TT squad has what it takes secure a spot in Saturday’s title match.

“I think the guys are pulling through really nicely. We had a challenging group but the guys stuck through it and we’re here in Antigua now. We’re happy to be here and the guys are gelling really nicely and we’re looking forward to obviously retain our title,” said the skipper.

“Throughout the tournament it hasn’t been any particular individual (standing out), it’s been a team effort. Every single game someone is putting their hand up. We don’t expect anything different tomorrow (Wednesday) but we expect a total team effort and we talked about being clinical.

“In the last game, everyone showed up for us and we expect the same here. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been successful so far because everyone’s being accountable.”

Spinner Akeal Hosein anticipates an exciting contest between the two nations but confirmed he is up for the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been watching a couple matches and I think the wickets here are spin-friendly as well. We’re not going to take anyone lightly as everyone has been playing good cricket and to get to the semi-finals you have to be doing something good. We’re ready for the challenge,” Hosein said.

In their final group match against Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday, Pooran scored a brilliant 99 not out as part of a 165-run partnership with Darren Bravo to ensure his team came through the group as winners. ​

Opening batsman Kjorn Ottley, along with the skipper, starred with the bat in that team, while contributions with the ball came from throughout the team. ​

TT’s Shannon Gabriel and Yannic Cariah are tied on 10 in the wickets column, showing that both pace and spin have both been effective.

The second CG United Super50 Cup semi-final bowls off at the same venue and time on Thursday. The day/night match will see Zone B winners Jamaica Scorpions battle Zone A runners-up Guyana Harpy Eagles.