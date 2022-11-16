Now I understand our government

THE EDITOR: I never imagined that I could be so wrong about anything. But, sadly I have to admit I simply did not understand.

I blamed the present government for the conditions existing in the country today, but that was simply because I was not privy to their plans and it took me this long to catch on. That is not surprising because I was always a slow learner.

My eyes were opened to the truth recently while driving through a residential area.

I was slowly dodging the potholes in the road when I suddenly came upon a newly laid speed bump. I wondered why they would put a speed bump on a road like this? And that is the point at which everything became clear to me.

The government does not have the money to repair all the potholes, so this is the cheapest way to solve it. All we have to do is speed up to the speed bumps and use them as launching ramps and that way we could leap over the potholes, thereby saving our vehicles' suspensions.

The same LOGIC can be applied to all the current misconceptions. For example: The way they handled the covid19 pandemic. The reason they forced so many businesses to close was simply to encourage those workers stuck in these dead-end jobs with no hope of promotions to go out and search for something better.

So you see, you just have to see things from the government's perspective. So stop blaming them. They are doing all these things to make things better for us.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin