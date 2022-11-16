Man crushed to death in Mayo

A worker at the Mayo facility of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) died before dawn on Wednesday after being crushed by a machine.

The police have identified the victim as Gary Ramoutar of Whiteland.

The incident happened at around 4 am.

Work at the plant was shut down immediately.

The police, fire and ambulance personnel responded, but Ramoutar was already dead.

There were no reports of other workers being injured or dead.

Investigations are ongoing.