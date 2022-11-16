King Peter's Bay Hill residents get road for Xmas

Road works ongoing by the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development at the King Peter's Bay road in Moriah. -

The residents of King Peter's Bay Hill will be enjoying a new road by Christmas, to make the commute to their homes much easier.

What was previously 200 steep steps is now a concrete road which extends 400m through this remote community in Moriah. This upgrade comes complete with drainage, retaining structures and a turntable at the end of the road.

The Division of Quarries, Infrastructure and Urban Development said on Wednesday that the project is expected to be completed by mid-December. It said, "Residents will finally be able to drive their cars into their yards and have access to emergency services; things they have been deprived of for ages."

On June 22, Tobago House of Assembly officials; project designer, APR Associates Ltd; and contractor Carousal Trading Ltd began consultations with residents.

Area representative Ian Pollard had told Newsday there are about 50 people living in that area and navigating the flight of stairs had been their only option for decades to get to their homes.