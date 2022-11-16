Jit's pan legacy seen in Supernovas Orchestra

Supernovas Steel Orchestra - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Supernovas Steel Orchestra has risen to prominence by, among other things, embarking on community outreach and educational programmes.

This is one of the most prolific and dynamic steel orchestras in the country, in my humble opinion, and let us not forget that Supernovas was featured in the National Geographic Travelers Magazine in 2016.

Their musical virtuosity is unparalleled on those sweetly melodic steelpans. Those infectious sounds and rhythm of the pan are authentic and ours to cherish. Having been inspired by the late Jit Samaroo, the community of Surrey Village, Lopinot formed this band in 2010 and it is now ably led by Amrit Samaroo and managed by Anthony Samaroo.

The government has not forgotten its commitment to improving the quality of life by creating ways to revive and support culture and the arts.

Therefore, kudos must go to Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Randall Mitchell and the Member of Parliament for Lopinot/Bon Air West, Marvin Gonzales, for their recent visit to the orchestra, where they interfaced with members to see what help is needed to help the pan group reach its community programme goals.

This much-welcomed interest will definitely continue to bring communities together and harness the talents of our youth.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain