IPL legends hail Pollard's illustrious Mumbai Indians career

“HULK”, “destructive” and “powerhouse” were some of the fitting words used to describe the impact that Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Kieron Pollard had during his prolific 13-year Indian Premier League playing career with top-flight franchise team Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pollard called it quits on his illustrious career on Tuesday but has taken up the role of MI batting coach. Additionally, he will still feature for the franchise’s MI Emirates team at the inaugural edition of the United Arab Emirates International T20 League.

The former West Indies captain’s journey with MI started in 2010. He has since represented them in 189 matches, scoring 3,412 runs, and is currently the team’s most-capped player. He also took 69 wickets.

With the MI, Pollard won the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

In a social media post, Pollard wrote, “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep on playing for a few more years, but following discussions with MI I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI, then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI, always an MI.”

Former and current Indian national team players and MI legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, ex-Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga and MI franchise owner Nita Ambani paid tribute to the game-changing player.

A statement issued by MI in celebration of Pollard’s legacy and desire to serve the club in another role said, “#55 in Mumbai is no ordinary number. You don’t just wear it with pride. You wear it with responsibility. The responsibility to throw yourself around. The responsibility to rob victories out of matches that are clearly dead and buried.

“The responsibility to build a ten-foot high fortress at long-on. Simply put, the responsibility to spoil an entire generation of us Mumbai Indians fans and get us believing in miracles.”

MI’s Ambani, who’s currently in UAE ahead of the T20 League which bowls off in January, hailed Pollard’s crucial role with the team over the years.

She said, “For me, Pollard has exemplified what Mumbai Indians stand for – Khelenge Dil Khol Ke (will play with an open heart)! Right from season three (2012), we have shared joy, sweat, and tears – those powerful emotions that forge lifelong bonds on and off the field.

“He has played an important role in the success of MI and been a part of the winning side for both our Champions League trophies and all five IPL wins.

“We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best.”

Cricket legend Tendulkar, who is part of MI management, and also played alongside Pollard in his early years with the franchise, lauded Pollard’s career there and wished him well as the new batting coach.

Via Twitter, Tendulkar tweeted, “At @mipaltan there is never a goodbye, Polly. Congratulations on becoming the new batting coach for the MI franchise. Your presence will be a big influence for all the boys in the dugout.”

Sharma, another Indian batting phenom, posted to Instagram saying, “Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend. (It’s) going to be tough to not have you on the field with us.”

Pacer Bumrah confirmed he would miss the TT player batting for MI out in the middle.

He said, “It’ll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I’ll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings.”

Dynamic Indian batsman Yadav tweeted, “From then to now, the brotherhood has grown stronger Polly. It is going to be tough to not have you on the field with us, but very excited to have the opportunity to keep learning from you, in your new role. Wish you the best for this new chapter.”

Malinga, who lifted the IPL title with Pollard, said, “Happy Retirement Polly! I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man. All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. MI’s batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance.”