Golden Grove Road closed Friday, Saturday

File photo/Roger Jacob

The Golden Grove Road, Piarco will be closed from Friday at 9 am to Saturday at 4 pm to facilitate bridge reconstruction work.

In a media release on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced the temporary traffic disruption.

It said local traffic can continue to pass within the work zone, near the B1/2 Golden Grove Bridge, but other drivers should use either Trincity Boulevard East or Trincity Central Road to access the Churchill Roosevelt Highway or the Eastern Main Road.

Drivers should take care and observe all directional signs and barriers; comply with instructions from the police; be aware of heavy equipment on-site; drive with caution on all milled or uneven surfaces; and slow down when approaching the work zone.

For further information, visit the Ministry of Works and Transport’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt or call the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit at 638-2350/675-4052.