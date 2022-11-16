Four shot in Arima drive-by

Police from the Arima CID are investigating the shooting of four men on Tuesday night.

The four men, ages 28, 31, 36 and 37, were liming at the D'Abadie communiy car wash on the Eastern Main Road at around 8.50 pm when a black Hyundai Tucson drove into a nearby track.

Two men got out of the car and shot at the group hitting them all several times.

The gunmen got back into the car and drove off.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force were called and took the wounded men to the hospital.

Three of the men were shot in their legs while the fourth was shot in his chest, leg and stomach.

Police from the Crime Scene Investigation Unit found 34 spent 9 mm shells and nine spent 7.62 mm shells.

Investigators said a few of the shells had markings of ammunition from the regiment.