Bishop's High top Secondary Schools Netball U13, U15

Secondary School Netball U13 winners Bishops' High School (Tobago). -

Bishop’s High School in Tobago played unbeaten to capture the 2022 Secondary Schools Netball Under-13 title at the Mayaro Indoor Sports Facility, Mayaro, on Tuesday.

After three matches in the round-robin format, Bishops’ finished atop the standings with six points.

In their opening match, Bishop’s defeated Tunapuna Secondary 2-0. They followed up with a commanding 5-1 win over St Francois Girls’ College and completed their flawless run with a 6-0 drubbing of Swaha Hindu College.

Tunapuna Secondary placed second as they recorded two wins from three matches. They edged Swaha 3-2 and beat St Francois 3-1; their only loss coming against the champions. St Francois placed third and Swaha, fourth.

Bishop’s also won the shooting competition as they netted 60 of their 146 attempts. Tunapuna (49 from 117) and St Francois (27 from 106) rounded off the top three finishers.

In the individual shootout, Bishops’ Tsehai Ollivierre topped the field. The Tobagonian scored 23 of her 53 attempts while Tunapuna’s Brianna Morang sank 21 from 46 attempts. Ollivierre’s schoolmate Khemyah Anderson placed third with 19 from 51.

Additionally, in Wednesday’s U15 matches, Bishop’s captured the shooting team and individual competitions. Winning the latter was Keiko Roy while schoolmate Akesi Quashie was second and Rio Claro East’s Myeisha De Cainne third.