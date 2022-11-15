Valencia man shot dead
Police are probing the murder of a 20-year-old Valencia man on Monday night.
Police said officers from the Valencia police post were on patrol at around 9.05 pm when they received a report of a shooting at Emron Lane.
When they arrived, residents led them to the body of Deosaran Baboolal, aka "Dino," on an abandoned lot of land.
A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Baboolal dead.
Investigators said Baboolal was from the Eastern Main Road, Valencia.
Crime scene investigators visited and found several spent shells from a rifle.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.
