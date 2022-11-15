[UPDATED] Lawyer for murdered witness to cop killing: He needed protection

Kadaffi Romney, mother of Jehlano Romney, right, speaks to a relative at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Seven months after his lawyer claims he asked for protection after witnessing the death of a policeman in Richplain, Diego Martin, a 30-year-old man was gunned down at a house in Morvant.

Police said Jehlano Romney, 30, was at a house in Poinsettia Drive, at around 9.35 pm when a group of gunmen shot him several times before running away.

A woman who was nearby was also shot in her face.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force took the wounded woman to the hospital.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Romney dead.

On April 22, a team of 12 officers from the Western Division Task Force went to a staircase on Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, where they confronted Romney.

During the incident PC Clarence Gilkes who was part of this group was shot and killed, as Romney ran away.

While the original account given by police claimed that Romney shot Gilkes, an autopsy later revealed that Gilkes was shot from behind with a police-issued bullet.

Romney spent almost a week in hiding before surrendering to police with his attorney Criston J Williams.

He was questioned and later released.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Williams confirmed that his client requested protection from the police while being interviewed by them but was never given any offer of protection.

He attributed Romney’s murder to the lack of protection and said his death was not reassuring to citizens who were willing to assist police in their investigations.

“It sends the message to the public that maybe I should not be a good citizen to hold anyone accountable because I may not be protected.

“It was the fault of the police because no protective measures were offered to him and as far as I’m aware his death may have been a direct result of this.

“I know he was not a saint, he may have been a sinner and he tried to change his life and not being offered witness protection and being placed back in your original environment you may have to act like a cornered animal to protect yourself.”

Williams said Romney asked officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations to place him in witness protection while members of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) were present.

But responding to Williams’ claims in a TV6 interview broadcasted on Monday night, acting head of the police’s Homicide Bureau of Investigation Snr Supt Rishi Singh said police did offer protection to Romney on at least three occasions but he repeatedly refused the offer.

Singh said Romney was offered police protection when he surrendered himself to police after a nationwide manhunt was conducted for his capture in late April.

At the time, Romney had turned himself in to co-operate with the police’s investigation into Gilkes death.

Romney was later released on May 1.

Singh said Romney was again offered police protection when homicide officers completed their investigation.

Finally, Singh said Romney was offered protection for a third time when PC Kristian Genty, 28, and WPC Crystal Williams-Bowman were charged in relation to Gilkes death on August 5.

Singh, on Monday, expressed disappointment in the latest turn of events.

“It’s not something that we are, at all, ever happy to see. But we are very alive to the fact that, in the circumstances, he was a very special type of witness. And we wanted to ensure that all offers of safety would have been offered to him and, certainly, we are disappointed that he did not accept it.”

When Newsday asked Williams how he though Gilkes’ murder case would progress with its main witness now dead, he said Romney entered a statement before his death.

Under the amended Evidence Act a dead witness’ statement can still be entered as evidence and can lead to a criminal prosecution.

Williams added that Romney had two cases against the police for false imprisonment.

Newsday attempted to contact acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for comment several times on Tuesday but was unsuccessful.

Romney’s mother and other relatives visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday to identify his body and speak to police investigators.

They refused to comment.

Newsday also later visited the family at their Richplain home where they again declined to comment.

Newsday attempted to contact director of the PCA David West via phone call and WhatsApp but was unsuccessful up to press time.

Police in the Western Division said while homicide detectives were still trying to establish a motive for Romney’s murder, they suspect it may have been a reprisal for gang-related murders in Diego Martin.

They also denied claims that the police were responsible for Romney’s murder.

“His name was calling in the death of a few people, so he had a lot of enemies. And it’s no secret because gang reprisals are real.

“I know there are people who are trying to make it out that the police killed him given everything that happened to PC Gilkes, but the truth is the police weren’t anywhere near that.”