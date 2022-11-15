Standstill morning traffic on Bus Route into Port of Spain

Commuters heading into Port of Spain on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) had to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday morning.

The traffic was at a standstill from Fernandes Compound along the Beetham Highway into Port of Spain.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Eastern Main Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, which runs parallel, was flowing.

Before maxi-taxis and buses arrived at the drop-off zones, commuters were getting out as high up as City Gate's entrance.

Diaz, from the Route Two Maxi Taxi Association, explained the causes of the traffic jam.

"The river flood out and police had road block around 6.30-7 am. But its the East Dry River what flood out. That water there is what remain."

The residual water made Abattoir Road, Port of Spain, impassable to small vehicles. A small car in an unpaved parking lot became stuck in the mud. Vans and trucks continued to drive slowly through the water.

Some commuters, who spoke anonymously, were untroubled by the traffic jam.

One commuter said, "It was okay. I mean it have water in the road, what we could do about it."

Others were in a rush to get where they were going.

At 11 am, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) issued a statement saying the police had diverted traffic onto the PBR because the Eastern Main Road , was flooded near the NP flyover.

Officers outside City Gate did not want to identify themselves or comment on the causes of the traffic.

The PTSC said as a result of the traffic and flooding, its services into and out of Port of Spain had been delayed, but normal service would resume when the conditions subsided and updates would be provided throughout the day.