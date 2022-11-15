Santa Cruz Green Market celebrates 10th anniversary

FILE PHOTO: Patrons at the Santa Cruz Green Market on September 18. -

The Green Market, Santa Cruz, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on November 26, by joining the global Slow Food Earth Market network.

Founder Vicki Assevero said, "Joining this amazing global network offers all of our community members and supporters an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to good, clean and fair food and food systems. We are privileged to start a new decade and innovate our original model for greater sustainability."

Celebrations including parang, free horse rides, a bouncy castle and more, will begin at 6am, followed by a formal ceremony at 10am, honouring loyal vendors and other supporters for their contribution throughout the years.

Cake sponsored by Linda’s Bakery and ice-cream by B&M ice-cream will be free for the first 100 people.

Some of the market's most popular vendors are invited back for a "culinary stroll down memory lane" with Debbie’s coconut bake, Antonio’s empanadas and Astrida’s chocolate drinks, among others.

A media release said, "The public will be invited to help inaugurate a pollinator garden as part of the worldwide BES Net which is seeking to preserve biodiversity. The market has also been an avid advocate for sustainable practices including but not limited to zero waste initiatives, saving the soil, recycling, farmers' education and most recently, our affiliation with Slow Food earth market and the inauguration of a pollinator garden."

Visit Green Market’s Instagram and Facebook pages @greenmarketsantacruz for vendor stories and product highlights.