Reaching an inflection point

-

SO, THE ugly reality of school violence has once again caught national attention in the usual manner and there were the very predictable reactions from the community.

When the dust settles after a week or so, the issue will disappear from the national stage until some child places on social media another documentation of what has become a daily reality of schooling.

The routine usually follows a set formula: fight breaks out in or out of school, children capture the "entertainment" with their camera phones and place it on social media, it catches the attention of mainstream media personnel who can’t resist the temptation of a sensational story, education stakeholders are asked to comment with the same predictable superficial analyses and solutions and the ministry indicates that the offending students will be suspended and provided with counselling.

Behind the scenes, school officials are bullied under the disguise of "duty of care" into conducting extensive investigations and writing instantaneous layers of reports to furnish the minister with information to address the media, showing that the ministry is on top of the issue.

Simultaneously, parents demand justice, with reporters ready and eager to carry their uncorroborated sensational and biased stories of victimisation and bullying while the school did nothing about it.

In the meantime, school administrators struggle to engage the support of parents of the offending students to resolve the issue(s) that gave rise to the violent conflict while navigating a mountain of bureaucracy to effect a suspension. This is the sequence of events that plays itself out in many of the nation’s schools daily, constituting a prominent feature of our education system.

The spectre of a principal being totally disregarded by students as she tried valiantly to intervene in a student fight might have caused shock among many in the national community, but it is certainly not a new phenomenon among many school cultures. Students’ blatant disregard for school authority figures is par for the course.

Many school officials have sustained injuries trying to part student fights over the years prompting TTUTA to advise teachers to be very cautious when intervening in student conflict, mindful that the first principle of health and safety is self-preservation.

In these frenzied moments of intense, uncontrollable anger and hysteria, it is sometimes impossible for the reasoning voice of a teacher(s) to prevent students from attacking each other, given their learned negative behaviours.

School officials can readily point to common behavioural traits among students who engage in deviant conduct. These are readily traced back to the homes and socialisation/education agents. Children, being products of their socialisation will bring to school behaviours and attitudes that they learn from home, their communities and social and mainstream media.

Anger, aggression, violence, intolerance and disrespect have become normalised behaviours in many sectors, with many children being merely victims of social circumstances. The dysfunction therefore does not have its genesis in the school but rather the macro society form whom the school takes its mandate.

Violence must now be seen and treated as a national health crisis, wherein a holistic and national approach is adopted to treat with a disease that requires a national co-ordinated effort.

Schools are being hampered in their quest to empower students, enlarge their choices, enable them to realise their maximum human potential and add value to the society, by the increasing intrusion/imposition of a much wider mandate that demands it assumes the roles of other education/socialization agents who have shamelessly abdicated their obligations.

Its limited resources and scope make this an impossible task. School violence is merely a symptom of a much deeper social rot whose genesis is decades old. Its continued upward trajectory will only worsen if a radically new approach is not adopted to treat with it.

Adding more social responsibilities to an education system that is driven by high stakes testing will only serve to further frustrate teachers and students, given our legal framework and assumptions of our schooling model. Schools will continue to fail students in large numbers if the social degradation that currently characterizes the society is not diagnosed and treated at its core.

Children will not be able to take advantage of expensive equal schooling opportunities if social deficits arising from their inequitable backgrounds are not urgently addressed.

From the street protests and exorbitant murder rate to the acts of school violence, the symptoms of societal dysfunction are ominous. We await the arrival of a messiah to extricate us from this social conundrum.