Pollard calls time on illustrious IPL career

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the Indian Premier League T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, on April 6, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium,in Pune, India. Image source: IPL

AFTER 13 successful T20 seasons with top-flight franchise team Mumbai Indians, experienced all-rounder Kieron Pollard has called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career.

He will, however, take up the role of the club’s batting coach.

Despite his decision to call quits on his illustrious IPL career with MI, he will still feature for the franchises’ MI Emirates team at the inaugural edition of the United Arab Emirates’ International T20 League.

Fellow TT players Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran, and Kiwi Trent Boult will also feature for the MI Emirates.

Pollard wrote, “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep on playing for a few more years., but following discussions with MI I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI, then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI, always an MI.”

With the MI, Pollard won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Pollard has 3,412 IPL runs in 189 matches and made his MI debut in 2010.

He said he was “immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

Pollard acknowledged his global MI fans for their years of support.

“It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans. I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field.”

He also thanked the MI coaches, managers and backroom support staff.

Pollard also highlighted the hospitality and warmth of MI’s “Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect.”

He added, “I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, ‘We are family’. Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with MI.”