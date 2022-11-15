No motive for SRP Lashley's killing

MURDERED: SRP Kyle Lashley -

Police in Tobago have no motive for the murder of 26-year-old SRP Kyle Lashley, Supt Rodhil Kirk said on the Tobago Updates Morning show on Monday.

Police said Lashley, who last worked at the Crown Point Police Station, was with friends at around 7.10 pm, at Providence Road in Les Coteaux, when a black Kia Cerato stopped alongside them, and two gunmen got out.

One of the men snatched Lashley's gold chain and then fired several shots at him. The men got back into the car. which drove off.

Moriah police took Lashley to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kirk described the incident as “a bit unfortunate.

“I just want to let the public to...rest assured that the police is doing everything in our powers to bring those perpetrators to justice and to minimise such incidents happening as we go forward in the future.”

He said officers of the homicide, CID and all investigative apparatus are collaborating.

“They have been pursuing all available leads so far and I believe that at some stage this matter would be brought to a close.”

He said he had confidence in the police officers and was sure they would do a good job and solve the outstanding killings.

He said it was right for all Tobagonians to be concerned, but he said the police cannot fight crime alone.

"We need the community, we need that community engagement, we need to partner with our community.

“If you should look at crime in our space, it hits home almost to every citizen on the island. So it is important that we maintain that relationship."He said he knew people had lost trust in the police but they are working to restore that trust.

Asked about rogue elements in the service, he said, “I dare say that it is a small percentage, looking at it, and I know all efforts are being put in place to treat with that. There are mechanisms in which to deal with it...and in the future, you would see the results of that.”

Without going in-depth, he also confirmed a shooting incident in Scarborough on the same night.

“The police were in pursuit of the perpetrators. Eventually the getaway vehicle was found abandoned in Lambeau. That vehicle is now in our possession, where our crime scene personnel are processing it with a view of gathering as much evidence as they could in terms of discovering who the perpetrators were."

The victim, he said, is in a stable condition in hospital at this time.”