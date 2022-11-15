MusicTT launches Project Spotlight 3rd album

MusicTT chairman John Arnold, fourth from left, and general manager Melissa Jimenez, centre, with artistes at the red-carpet premiere of Project Spotlight III album at IMAX. -

Project Spotlight III album, produced by MusicTT, was given a red-carpet premiere at IMAX.

The third album in the Project Spotlight series was executive-produced by MusicTT and Darryl Gervais, who is one of the most sought-after Trinidad and Tobago songwriters internationally, and was launched on November 4 on MusicTT’s YouTube channel, a media release said.

The production and mixing were done by Jhay C of Hit Music Labs, one of Australia’s most successful Urban Pop producer/writers, who has multiple song placements in over 400 shows globally and in the US, the release said.

At the premiere, guests were entertained by one of Spotlight's alumni, pannist Mahalia Thomas, and guitarist Gregory Pantin. Guests were also treated to a preview of the showcase that was publicly aired on November 5. The Project Spotlight III featured performances and interviews by all the artistes on the album, Milo Strings (Daniel Roberts), Nzingha Job, Yani Music (Iantha Narace), Zuwena, Emmanuel Joseph, Renee Lawrence and Spotlight Alumni Rai Hana (Raihana Khan) and Miss Renuka (Radha Mahabir).

Speaking at the premiere were MusicTT’s chairman John Arnold and general manager Melissa Jimenez, as well as the lead consultant for Spotlight Cycle 5, Josh Rudder. Jimenez paid homage to former MusicTT staff Jeanelle Frontin (former general manager) and Rissa Woo Chong (former project officer) who laid the foundation for the Spotlight programme, the release said.

Jimenez hinted at a possible international deal.

“There are offers on the table such as the buy-out of one of the albums by a global tech giant at US$80,000 per song, which is under consideration. This shows the viability of and grandeur of what could be. And even if the deal never happens, it still tells us that we are on the right track,” she said.

She touted the successes coming out of the programme: “The Spotlight programme to date has had 39 participants, with two artists receiving sync-deals. Some artists have reported an increase in performance opportunities afforded as a result of MusicTT’s promotion, as well as an increase in their fan base to their social accounts.

"All artists were also featured on global stages such as the Music Imbizo conference, South Africa 2020, MusicTT’s RVRB Experience conferences 2021 and 2022, the Dubai EXPO 2021, and at several TT embassy events across the world.”

Josh Rudder told the audience, “Our job was to look at all the areas that we needed to work with the artiste on and provide the right resources, skill and experience in the industry.”

Addressing the Spotlight artistes, he said, “MusicTT has equipped you with the knowledge and experience many artistes would not have had the opportunity to gain.

"It is in your hands now. This music industry has its challenges, all industries have their challenges, life has its challenges. The question is what do you do with those challenges and how are you going to move past them?

"Let the main ingredient to a successful music career be passion. It’s a main stepping stone to success. Add to that purpose, perseverance, discipline and consistency.”

Project Spotlight is an ongoing element of the Spotlight Programme. It is the final project, which involves writing, producing, recording and releasing an album of original songs crafted with the intent of shopping them internationally for sync placement in films, television and other media.

The album features eight songs by the current crop of Spotlight artists with two from Spotlight alumni.

Project Spotlight I featured Juss Lizz, Alethea, Monique La Chappelle, DNA 868 Muzik, Aaron Ifill, Leah Richards, Mahalia Thomas and Aisha Noel and was released on February 26.

Project Spotlight II featured Blair Thompson, Yelena, Ishana, Shurnelle Spencer, Carlton Louison and Spotlight alumna Candice Caton and was released on January 14, 2022. It features two collaboration songs by the entire group.

All albums were executive-produced by MusicTT and Darryl Gervais and produced and mixed by Jhay C.

To listen to the album, or for more info on Project Spotlight, visit www.musictt.co.tt/projectspotlight.

