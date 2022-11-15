Murdered witness's mother: 'He knew this was coming'

Kadaffi Romney, mother of Jehlano Romney, centre, leaves the Forensic Science Centre, St. James. Romney, a main witness in the murder of officer Clarence Gilkes was shot and killed at Poinsettia Avenue, Morvant on Sunday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The mother of murdered witness Jé'Hlano Romney claims his family has been under constant monitoring by the police since the death of policeman Clarence Gilkes in April.

Romney, 30, was shot dead at his father's home at Poinsettia Drive, Morvant, on Sunday night.

A woman who was also at the house at the time was also wounded in the attack.

Romney was the main witness in the shooting death of PC Gilkes in Richplain Road, Diego Martin on April 22.

He was originally accused of murdering Gilkes, but a post-mortem report revealed the policeman was shot from behind with a police-issued bullet.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Romney's mother Kadaffi Romney claimed: "Since the day he got cleared, since his name was cleared, he has been under police surveillance continuously in unmarked (police) cars.

"He could not even stay in Richplain, where his home was.

"Cars were always turning up in front of my daughter's residence, I always felt being followed. As a matter of fact there was one police jeep that kept circling wherever I went,

"But outside of that we knew we were not safe.

"It had times where he was staying at one point in Diego Martin, (and) people were always roaming the yard and whatever.

"He knew this was coming."

Romney said her son did not like staying in Morvant, but chose to stay with his father owing to the anxiety he felt in Diego Martin.

She also dismissed claims by Western Division police that Romney was involved in Diego Martin murders in August and October, saying he became very cautious about venturing outdoors after Gilkes's death.

"My son was not involved in that, because I remembered one day I got up and looked at his WhatsApp status – I didn't even see the news headline on the murder itself, but I saw him saying, 'Allyuh really trying hard to put it on me, you all know what you doing, leave my name out of your madness please,'

"There was no way he could have been involved in that (murder). He was not even going out.

"Since that has happened to him, he has not been able to really work, except for a few friends who might give him something to do, people who he felt safe around. Sometimes I myself gave him money, because he has children to take care of."

On Monday Romney's attorney Criston Williams claimed his client had asked to be put in witness protection since he surrendered to police a week after Gilkes' shooting in April, but had not received any protection.

Williams also said officials from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) were present at this meeting with the police.

Responding to Newsday's questions on Tuesday, the PCA said all complaints made to it were confidential and it was unable to share information about the investigation.

Asked what Romney's murder meant for Gilkes's case, the authority said their investigation was closed in June and it had made recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the acting Police Commissioner.

"As a matter of law, the DPP has the power under the Constitution to institute, take over or discontinue any criminal proceeding before judgment.

"Further, the DPP can make an application to tender statements of deceased persons into evidence if the court determines that it is in the best interest of justice to do so."