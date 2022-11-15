Mother hails murdered teacher/lawyer at funeral: 'Phenomenal young woman'

Mourners embraced Marva Bellamy-Bostic (blue dress), mother of Keisha Bostic at the St Paul's Anglican Church in San Fernando. Keisha, a former teacher and lawyer, was ambushed and shot by her late husband multiple times on November 4 at her home on Drayton Street San Fernando. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Keisha Marina Bostic's mother remembered her as a phenomenal young woman whose life was selfishly and viciously taken away by a cowardly con artist.

Before a packed congregation at the St Paul's Anglican Church on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on Tuesday, Marva Bostic delivered the eulogy. She paid glowing tributes at the funeral of her only daughter and last surviving child.

Bostic recalled that she had prayed and hoped for a daughter, "and God answered my prayers.

"Her smile lit a room, and her laugh was infectious."

Saying her words could not do justice to "this phenomenal young woman," her mother celebrated her daughter's life "with gratitude and thanksgiving."

Keisha, 40, was a teacher at Point Fortin East Secondary. She was also a lawyer.

On November 4, her estranged husband, Shamzard "Rockey" Mohammed, 42, ambushed and shot her at her mother's home at Drayton Street, San Fernando. Mohammed, of Barrackpore, then turned the gun on himself and died in the yard.

The two were married in January but separated two months ago.

Bostic said, without referring to Mohammed by name, "My daughter parted ways with her husband on September 8 and was subjected to mental and parasitic behaviour."

The bereaved mother did not give details but added that on the morning when the "coward con artist" ambushed her daughter, Keisha was heading to work.

She recalled that, as was customary year after year, Keisha bought clothes for needy people.

"On that day, she was taking clothes to work with her. Her love, dedication, and compassion to children was reflected by her kindness," Bostic said.

Bostic shared fond memories of Keisha's attending Anstey Memorial Girls' Anglican in San Fernando, St Stephen's College in Princes Town, UWI, the University of London, and the Institute of Law and Academic Studies.

Bostic also read tributes from Keisha's past classmates and teachers.

Bostic's colleagues, the Point Fortin East Secondary staff choir, performed Bless the Lord. Tears welled up in their eyes as they sang.

Colleagues Ramona Ramdeo, Richard King and Shivani Ramdeo took turns to pay tribute, saying people were drawn to Keisha because of her lively personality, beauty, grace, and positive outlook.

To her mother, they said: "You raised a model young lady who inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. She was a blessing to everyone."

Attorney Allan Noreiga also paid tribute.

The body was to be taken to Paradise Cemetery on Keate Street for burial.

Among the mourners were Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce.

Bostic has now lost both her adult children to gun violence.

On July 1, 2015, her son Daniel Kenneth Bostic, 35, the father of two, was shot and killed at a mosque in San Fernando where he went to pray during Ramadan. A gunman walked up and shot him from behind, then escaped.