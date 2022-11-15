Leaders hope Port of Spain-Shanghai twinning will strengthen ties

- Photo by Sureash Cholai

Diplomatic and economic relations between TT and China are expected to be strengthened as Port of Spain and Shanghai are due to be made sister cities on Tuesday.

The idea began with Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Trinidad and Tobago in 2012 and was further discussed during the Prime Minister's visit to China in 2018.

Speaking at a ceremony at Port of Spain City Hall, Knox Street, on Tuesday morning, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne was optimistic the twinning would be mutually beneficial to the people of both countries.

Citing TT's long history of relations with China, Browne commended Chinese ambassador Fang Qiu for showing interest in the initiative.

"Even before the vision of a sister-city relationship started to become a reality, Port of Spain had become home to major projects undertaken by the Shanghai Construction Group, such as the National Academy for the Performing Arts and the Diplomatic Centre, both of which have become well-recognised landmarks in this city.

"Using this as a precedent, it is my hope that further economic activities both in Port of Spain and in Shanghai will accrue from today's signing."

Referring to Chinatown on Charlotte Street in downtown Port of Spain, Browne said the two countries have shared historic ties and was confident the twinning of the cities would bode well for further collaboration.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, who was also at the ceremony,said China's partnerships with TT have benefited the city of Port of Spain.

Recalling his visits to Shanghai in 2017 and 2019, Martinez said he was impressed by its reputation as a commercial and financial hub.

Fang Qiu said TT was a valuable partner in the Caribbean, adding that the signing of the letter of intent to become sister cities was the culmination of decades of warm relations.

He said China's plans for the future included a continued investment to developing countries which would benefit his country and TT.

"The ties between Shanghai and Port of Spain are nourished by the comprehensive partnership between our two countries as China embarks on a new journey towards its seventh centenary goal of being a modern socialist country in all respects.

"More development opportunities will be offered to other countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, as China remains committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up to the outside world."

Mayor of Shanghai Gong Zheng attended the ceremony via Zoom and thanked TT's government for its efforts to maintain good relations with China.

Noting that both Port of Spain and Shanghai were port cities which formed the backbone of industry and culture in their respective countries, Zheng said he was excited to boost relations and made three suggestions on how the twinning could bring tangible benefits.

"I really hope that we can make full use of the China International Import Expo as a platform to enhance our economic and trade ties (and) promote co-operation on infrastructure in the digital economy for mutual benefit of the cities.

"Second, we need to enhance our cultural and tourism co-operation. We can encourage the exchange of artistic troupes so that we can entertain our people with each other's unique cultural performance.

"Third we need to strengthen our co-operation on public health, I really hope our two cities will strengthen our public health co-operation, especially in the area of the prevention, diagnosis, control and treatment in the pandemic, to make our people healthy."