Digicel wins award for improving education in Haiti

Some of the members of the Digicel Foundation team. (From left) Cindy Ann Currency, Operations Manager, Lynelle Callender, Project Coordinator, Alicia Hospedales, Strategic Partnership Officer, Diana Mathura-Hobson, Project Coordinator and Penny Gomez, CEO. - Photo courtesy Digicel

The Digicel Group has won the Social Contribution Award at the 2022 staging of the World Communication Awards.

A media release on Tuesday said it won the award because of the extensive work in education done by the Digicel Haiti Foundation.

Through the foundation, more than 100,000 Haitian children accessed education in 188 Digicel-built schools.

The release said, "The Social Contribution Award celebrates the service provider demonstrating the greatest positive impact on the market it seeks to address."

Under the patronage of Digicel founder and chairman Denis O’Brien, the foundation worked to provide communities with a better future.

Since 2007, it has supported community-based activities, particularly, those improving access to and the quality of early-childhood and primary-school education.

Digicel Group CEO Oliver Coughlan said, “The work we do in Haiti is very near and dear to all our hearts; it’s a country populated by people full of potential, but plagued by numerous challenges."

He said the award was a testament to the phenomenal work done by the foundation"to empower the children of Haiti to reach their full potential by educating the nation so no one gets left behind.”

The release said Digicel was also shortlisted for the Customer Experience Award for work done to improve customer experience and putting the customer first.

That award identified the service provider with the best all-round customer experience, while enhancing trust bonds in an increasingly digital world.