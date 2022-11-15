Cox Football Academy clinch U-14 Male Futsal crown

Members of Cox Football Academy being presented with the U14 Developmental Futsal Tournament Trophy - captain Mikhail Clement (centre), Geoffrey Edwards, president of the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (sixth from right) and coach Shurland Beckles (third from right). -

COX FOOTBALL Academy defeated St Mary’s College 3-2 to win the inaugural Under-14 Male Futsal Development tournament, at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Pleasantville, on November 5. This tournament was organised by the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT).

The winning goal was scored in the last minute of regulation time.

In the semi-final stage, Cox Football Academy brushed aside Presentation College, Chaguanas 5-0 and St Mary’s College whipped Gasparillo Youth Football Academy 3-0.

A total of eight teams featured in the day-long event – Cox Football Academy, St Mary’s, Presentation Chaguanas, Gasparillo Youth Academy, Coryal Secondary School, Port of Futsal (Port of Spain), Smart Football Academy (San Fernando) and Ste Madeline Strikers FC.

“This Developmental tournament was in the making since December 2019, with its original scheduled date being January 2020. However, the covid19 pandemic curtailed our original plans,” said Geoffrey Edwards, FATT president.

He continued, “After successfully hosting two futsal youth camps, one in Tobago during Easter and the other in Trinidad during the July/August vacation, our executive team revisited the idea of hosting this tournament. We are happy to have executed a fun, timely and successful event, as lauded by players, coaches, managers and spectators.

“Initiatives like these are succinctly aligned to our strategic plan, and we commit to facilitating similar activities to these as we commit to increasing awareness of the sport of futsal.”

The FATT will host the female version of the U-14 Developmental Tournament on December 11, at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena. Interested teams may contact the Association via its WhatsApp hotline at 787-7678, a direct message to its official Facebook and Instagram social media accounts (@Futsal868) or via an e-mail to futsaltt@gmail.com.

Results:

Winners – Cox Football Academy

Runners-up – St Mary’s College

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Donovan Drayton (Cox Football Academy)

Golden Boot Award – Joshua Miguel (St Mary’s College)

Golden Glove Award – Zakariyya Mohammed (Presentation College, Chaguanas)