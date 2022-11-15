Chaguanas North vs Carapichaima East in Central Intercol final

CHAGUANAS NORTH and Carapichaima East will square off in the Coca-Cola Boys Intercol Zonal final, next Monday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, after they each registered lopsided victories in their semi-final matches on Monday.

Chaguanas North trounced Presentation Chaguanas 7-0 and Carapichaima East breezed past Miracle Ministries 6-1, in their respective semis.

Presentation Chaguanas, once the powerhouses in the Central Zone, during the 2000s, are a shadow of their former self and, in a nationally and regionally televised game, they offered literally no resistance to a rampaging Chaguanas North outfit.

It took Chaguanas North until the 20th minute to open the scoring, when their captain Lee-Vann David sent a header over the reach of goalkeeper Dillon Balkaran, after a corner was not cleared by the defence.

Jakwan Benjamin netted the second item three minutes later, with a low right-footed shot from 25 metres out. Arron Raymond, who was free as a bird in the penalty box, collected a pass from Christian Richards and drilled home a shot past the flat-footed Balkaran.

A minute into the second half, Chaguanas North registered their fourth goal when Nathan George skipped past the pair of Ramone Sawh and Kriston Sookdeo and poked home a left-footed shot past the advancing keeper.

Benjamin got his second goal two minutes later, with a right-footed shot beyond the reach of the diving keeper. George made it 6-0 in the 56th, after he wrong-footed Kevin Samaroo and finished from close range.

Substitute Zaiden James wrapped up the scoring in the 68th, slotting home from ten metres out after collecting a pass from Benjamin.

Kaedon Robertson netted a hat-trick as Carapichaima East brushed aside Miracle Ministries in the latter game of the double-header.

Josiah Hypolite broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, with a low freekick which crept past the wall and under the meek dive of goalie Yolandro Brereton.

On the half-hour mark, Robertson unleashed a right-footed shot which was too hot to handle for Brereton.

Ethan Trotman made it 3-0 eight minutes later, with a header, from a Hypolite cross, which was poorly handled by Brereton.

In the 43rd, Tyrese David got his name on the scoresheet, as he chested a long ball, turned on his marker and finished with a powerful right-footed effort.

Robertson wrapped up his treble in the second half – in the 57th he met a cross from Hypolite and neatly tucked home his left-footed shot and, in the 75th, he hit home a rebound after substitute goalie Kieron Guy (who replaced an injured Brereton in the 62nd), tipped a defensive clearance from Miqel Samuel onto the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Jaden French got Miracle Ministries’ consolation, with a right-footed shot from inside the penalty box.

The Intercol Zonal semi-finals will continue on Tuesday, in the East Zone, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, with Trinity East facing St Augustine from 1.30 pm and San Juan North opposing Arima two hours later.