1% wins Green Screen film fest

Vonley Smith's 1% wins the Green Screen Film Festival Very Short Shorts Moble competition. -

The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival, which concluded its main festival run on November 6, has announced the winners of its Very Short Shorts Mobile Film competition.

The categories included Overall Jury Award, Youth Jury Award and the People's Choice Award.

Vonley Smith won the $12,000 Overall Jury Award, s[sponsored by the National Gas Company Ltd (NGC), for his innovative film 1%.

In a media release Smith said, “I am truly humbled. Thank you for this prestigious award. Huge blessings to all participants and the organisers of this festival!”

Riyadh Rahaman, a past Overall Jury winner, topped the Atlantic-sponsored Youth Jury category for his impactful short Our Story, which won $5,000.

“I’m a proud winner of the Youth Jury Award from Green Screen and forever grateful for the opportunity this festival gives local filmmakers to showcase their talents in film," he said.

Corri Latapy and Olajuwon Scott were the People’s Choice, determined by audience voting on Green Screen’s Facebook page, winning a cash prize of $3,000 courtesy the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL).

International finalists Meghvrat Singh of India and Emily Brown, UK, were both in competition for the People’s Choice.

Latapy said, “I really tried to rally as much support (as I could) from my friends and family. I really asked everyone to tune in and watch the films and watch all the films in the festival and to vote as well, so I’m really glad that they did that.”

Festival founder and director Carver Bacchus said, “We’re so pleased to see the level of interest and quality of submissions of the Very Short Shorts competition steadily increasing. This year we had more votes for People’s Choice than any previous year, reaching 1,402 by closing night. The filmmakers aren’t shy to share their films and encourage their friends and families to vote and this kind of interest and excitement is what we need to spread the messages as wide as possible.”

The festival and competition theme for this year is Transition.

The Very Short Shorts Mobile Film competition selected eight Trinidad and Tobago and two international finalists.

Finalists

Transition 2030 – Kevin Bhall

Goal 11 vs Litterbug – Denique Homer

Transition: Tiny Homes – Corri Latapy and Olajuwon Scott,

Soundscapes – Abeni McDonald

A New Hope – Marcus Nesha

Invisible Pollution – Jamie J Philbert

Our Story – Riyadh Rahaman

1% – Vonley Smith

International finalists

A Good Step – Meghvrat Singh (India)

Tea Time – Emily Brown (UK)