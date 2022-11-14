Witness in PC Gilkes’ death murdered in Morvant

PC Clarence Gilkes

A man who was accused by police of murdering one of their colleagues but later deemed a witness in the death, was gunned down in Morvant on Sunday night.

Jehlano Romney, 30, was at a house at Poinsettia Drive at around 9.35 pm when a group of men shot him several times before running away.

Morvant police and homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Romney dead.

In April a group of officers from the Western Division Task Force were on an exercise in Richplain Road, Diego Martin, when they confronted Romney.

During the incident PC Clarence Gilkes, who was part of the group of officers, was shot from behind.

Gilkes later died.

Romney fled the scene and was believed to be the prime suspect in Gilkes' death, but a post mortem examination revealed Gilkes was killed by a police-issued bullet.

Romney surrendered to police with his attorney Criston J Williams one week after the shooting.

He was questioned and later released.