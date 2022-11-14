(UPDATED) Relative of murdered Chaguanas taxi driver on crime rate: It's an evil world

Relatives of murdered taxi driver Mitra Bhola at the Forensic Science Centre, St. James. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A relative of slain taxi driver Mitra Bhola has condemned his murder and the murders of others over the weekend, describing it as evil.

Bhola, 49, was shot dead when he went to see who had blown a car horn outside of his Ibis Circular, New Settlement, Chaguanas, home at around 1.25 pm on Sunday.

While he was outside, a gunman shot him several times before getting into the waiting car and driving off.

Neighbours and relatives heard the shooting and saw Bhola bleeding on the ground. A district medical officer declared him dead.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Bhola's relatives said she did not know why anyone would want to harm him, as he lived well with everyone.

She said Bhola's wife, 16-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son were in the house when he was killed and were traumatised.

"It's terrifying now I am so afraid to come out of my own house, because if someone comes by the gate, I am terrified to watch by the gate or even go out, because you don't know what they come to do.

"It's usually a quiet community, Mitra grew up there and he never had a problem, and he has been living there for a while, he never had an issue with anyone.

"I think it's ridiculous, because I don't understand what the police are doing about this and what is happening right now. But we're living in an evil world right now, and you don't know who could be next, and it puts fear in a lot of people."

The relative said Bhola cherished his family and made it a priority to drive his wife to work.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.