Two children's homes to get free costumes for 2023 Carnival

HELPING HANDS: Children’s band leader Rosalind Gabriel, centre, with First Citizens members, from left, Lorraine Ramjit, Bernard Shephed, the bank’s head of Brand and Marketing Gillian Benjamin and Avril Edwards on Sunday at Gabriel’s mas camp in Woodbrook. Photo by Roger Jacob

ROSALIND Gabriel Carnival Productions Ltd with First Citizens will gift free costumes to two Children homes for the Junior Carnival parade in 2023.

These homes include the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery and the Rainbow Rescue Children’s Home.

Additionally, with the help of Blue Waters, 50 children from the Little Loving Village Foundation in Morvant /Laventille will also join Gabriel’s mas band in next year’s parade.

On Sunday, the band launched its 2023 theme “National Treasures” which celebrates the return of Carnival after a two year hiatus owing to covid19 restrictions.

In her address, at the mas camp O’ Connor Street, Woodbrook, Gabriel said this initiative will give children a chance to enjoy the culture.

The band’s 2023 depiction will tell a story of the influence by the people, places, art and culture of TT over the past 30 years.

“Nothing makes me happier than when I am dreaming up a band, plotting the story, plotting the character in the story, especially if it’s a true story.

“The story is one of strength, which shapes our lives in many ways. It is filled with pillars that guide us in every step of how to live in harmony with each other and the environment, making us and shaping us into better people.

Gillian Benjamin, head brand and marketing and director of First Citizen Foundation said, “We believe in building communities. And what better way to do so than through investments in our culture and in our young people.”

In 2020, hundreds of children paraded the streets in First Citizen’s exhibition band. Next year will be the first time First Citizen, through Rosalind Gabriel Carnival Productions Ltd, will take part in Junior Carnival on a competitive level.

“We at First Citizen are therefore particularly please that each costume offers a unique opportunity through which our children can ‘play ah mas’ that will be fascinating and fun, yet educational and historically-rich.

“To ensure that Carnival 2023 is as special for them as it is for us, we are delighted to gift them with costumes at no cost to the home or children.

“This is the kind of meaningful impact that First Citizen always seeks to create through carefully selected initiatives...”