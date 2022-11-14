Trinidad and Tobago trio star at CARIFTA Triathlon Champs

Jean-Marc Granderson -

JEAN-MARC Granderson won two gold medals for TT at the 2022 CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships at Clearwater Beach, Bermuda over the weekend.

In the boys 20-21 triathlon (swim, ride, run), Granderson took first place in one hour, four minutes and 43 seconds (1:04:43) and finishing behind him was fellow TT athlete Chad Hosein in 1:10:21. Ralph Wood of Bahamas was third in 1:12:02.

In the girls 16-19 triathlon, TT’s Kaya Rankine-Beadle finished second in 1:15:44 as TT ended day one of the championships with three medals. Rebecca Jansen of Aruba won the event in 1:11:21 and Barbadian Isis Gaskin finished third in 1:17:10.

On day two on Sunday the same athletes medalled for TT in the aquathlon (swim, run) events.

Rankine-Beadle took gold in the girls 16-19 category in 37:38, followed by Jamaican Rihanna Gayle in 37:54 and Daria Desmond of Bermuda was third in 37:55. Granderson won his second gold medal when he snatched the aquathlon boys 20-21 category in 33:34, Hosein was second in 36:29 and Wood was third in 37:27.