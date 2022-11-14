Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 cricket team set to tour Guyana

A REPRESENTATIVE Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 cricket team is set to travel to Guyana for a series of matches in what is a major developmental initiative between the respective territorial cricket boards.

The inter-regional collaborative effort between the TTCB and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is scheduled from December 10 to 22 and complements the Cricket West Indies (CWI) plans of two-year incremental development programmes.

It marks the first time a TTCB Under-13 squad is going to Guyana and cricket officials are hoping that the promising youngsters will be exposed to competitive cricket which will promote their growth and development.

The ground-breaking tour is the brainchild of TTCB president Azim Bassarath who saw the absence of an U-13 CWI tournament as an opportunity to offer that age group a taste of regional rivalry.

“I immediately got in touch with the GCB president after the local Scotiabank Inter Zone Under-13 tournament about the tour and I was very pleased with their enthusiastic response to host us,” said Bassarath, in a TTCB media release.

He said that he would like the TTCB to invite the Guyana Under-13s for a reciprocal visit next year which will further the close relationship both cricket boards enjoy in the interest of national youth development.

The GCB is also expecting that the series will be a prelude for future development programmes such as the National Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 training activities.

In a statement lauding the visit, the president of the GCB Bissoondyal Singh stated that currently, there are structured cricket development activities for the Under-11, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and senior levels.

The Under-11 activities are conducted through the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Development program and additionally, the GCB and Republic Bank are in the planning stages of initiating a national Under-23 Inter-Club Tournament.

Singh expressed delight at being able to positively engage the TTCB’s Bassarath. “Both territorial boards are keen on exposing our future professional cricketers at an early age to the highest competitive standards possible. We recognise the need for children to develop their art, bowling, batting, and fielding in a fun-related manner,” he said.

“However, we strongly believe that players in the Under-13 age group can begin to challenge their minds a bit more than is currently being done. Learning cricket techniques are good but executing the respective skills in competitive environments will set the players on a greater path to success,” he said.

The GCB boss says the initiative paves the way for a regional Under-13 tournament. “We believe in promoting the training aspects of cricket so that players can inculcate the recommended practices for the game as well as a person.

“Our planned cricket academy which will cater to the needs of players ages seven to 17 is geared at making our players rounded cricketers. In addition to technical and skill development, our academy focuses on areas of cricket laws, scoring, match referee and umpire duties, and etiquette including personal communication, interviewing as a priority activity, and psychology,” he said.

Bassarath pointed out that the TTCB is in a perfect place to offer support for the GCB’s development ambitions as the local cricket administration is well advanced in its development programmes which is the envy of other territorial boards.

In anticipation of the proposed tour, the TTCB selectors have named a 17-member squad.

SQUAD: Zakariyya Mohammed (captain), Mikaeel Ali (vice-captain), Brian Harricharan, Shaan Ramtahal, Reyad Jerome, Roberto Badree, Ethan Ramcharan, Ra’ed Ali-Khan, Sameer Ramdath, Zion Phillip, Abdiel Boland, Tyler Ramroop, Aaden Owen, Jordan Julien; Sanjay Naidoo, Amrit Pittiman, Avinash Bhemull (reserves).