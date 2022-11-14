Jamaica's Palmer wins women's keirin at Caribbean Track Champs

The 2022 Caribbean Track Cycling Championships. - Marvin Hamilton

JAMAICAN Dahlia Palmer won the elite women’s keirin final at the 2022 Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva on Saturday night.

Palmer won the event ahead of Tachana Dalger of Suriname, Cuban Claudia Baro and Phoebe Sandy of TT.

On Sunday in the elite women’s sprint event, Sandy and Palmer were in a battle for gold up to press time.

Sandy defeated Adrianna Seyjagat of TT in heat one of the semi-finals and Palmer got past Dalger in heat two.

On Sunday morning, TT cyclist Tariq Woods won the elite men’s 1K time trial in one minute, 06.153 seconds (1:06.153).

The top three riders were separated by less than a second. Cuban Rolando Mendez Cairo earned silver in 1:06.783 and Jamaican Malik Reid finished third in 1:06.917.

In the evening session, Devante Laurence of TT won gold in the junior men’s scratch race final in an event with only local cyclists.

Samuel Meloney had to settle for second place and Jarel Mohammed took bronze. Raul Garcia was fourth and last.

Barbadian Jamol Eastmond captured the elite men’s elimination final finishing ahead of a quartet of TT riders.

Kwesi Browne was second, followed by Enrique De Comarmond, Liam Trepte and Woods.