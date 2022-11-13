Police, army hunt cop killer in Tobago

Kyle Lashley -

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has vowed to use all resources available to apprehend the killer of SRP Kyle Lashley in Tobago. Lashley was gunned down while liming in Les Coteaux on Saturday night.

In a press release on Sunday, Jacob said "all resources of the TTPS and national security will be brought to bear in the investigations into the killing of the young officer, and the island will be scoured until the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice."

Jacob said a contingent of officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force and personnel from the Defence Force are in Tobago to help arrest the offenders in the shortest possible time.

According to reports, Lashley, who worked at Crown Point Police Station, was in the company of friends around 7.10 pm, at Providence Road, when a black Kia Cerato stopped alongside them and two armed men exited.

One of the men took Lashley's gold chain and fired several shots at him. The men then entered the vehicle which sped off.

Officers of the Moriah Police Station responded and took Lashley to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jacob extended condolences on behalf of the police executive to the family and colleagues of Lashley.