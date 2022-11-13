Point Fortin residents shocked over woman's murder

Sandra Despot -

RESIDENTS of Point Fortin are in shock after a 56-year-old woman was found murdered at her home on Saturday evening.

Reports said Sandra Despot was found dead, covered in a bedsheet at her Hollywood Junction, Fanny Village home around 6.30 pm.

Her hands were reportedly tied in front of her and her body had marks of violence. She was only wearing underwear.

Her common law husband told police he left his wife at home around 6.30 am and upon returning home in the evening, found her dead in the living room.

Police said one of the bedrooms in the house appeared to have been ransacked.

Councillor for Hollywood and deputy Point Fortin mayor Leslie Chang Fong told Newsday it is a tragic incident but also a shocking one as "A crime of that nature is not a common occurrence down here.

"It has stunned everybody and I can assure you that all of the residents – not just in the electoral district of Hollywood – but in Point Fortin are also shocked and stunned."

He said Despot's home is just footsteps away from his office.

"I could easily walk across and, before I reach the alphabet letter E, be by her doorstep.

"She has always been a quiet, smiling, pleasant lady...one who just goes about her business."

He said the Hollywood community is small so most people know each other.

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas said she cannot say it was a murder until the police complete investigations, but she said waking up to the news was "heartwrenching.

"I would have said on many occasions that Point Fortin has minimal criminal activities and this happening in our borough would have shaken up a lot of our residents.

"It's so unfortunate that with all these criminal elements that are taking place, it has hit us home so closely."