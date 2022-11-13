Ornella Walker breaks 100m backstroke TT record

Ornella Walker competes in the girls 11-and-over 100m backstroke, in the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on May 21, 2022. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

ORNELLA Walker broke her national record in the 100-metre backstroke event at the National Open Short Course Championships 2022 at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Saturday.

Walker, competing in the girls 11 and over 100m backstroke, won in one minute, 03.08 seconds (1:03.08). She erased her 2019 record of 1:03.22.

Earning silver was Gabrielle Vickles in 1:09.20 and Kiara Goodridge claimed bronze in 1:11.37.

Amelia Rajack and Nikoli Blackman both continued to show their quality at the meet.

Rajack won gold in the A final of the girls 11 and over 200m freestyle event in 2:12.08. She finished just ahead of Goodridge who touched the wall in 2:13.97.

Vickles had to settle for third in 2:16.77.

Blackman won the boys equivalent comfortably in 1:53.32, just ahead of his national junior team-mate and friend Zachary Anthony who was second in 1:59.25.

Liam Carrington finished third in 2:00.99.

Others who won gold on Saturday were Maidan Edwards, Marchan Taylor and Christian Awah.

Edwards won the girls 11 and over 50m butterfly in 30.31 seconds, Taylor finished first in the girls 10 and over 100m butterfly in 1:19.42 and Awah was the fastest in the boys 11 and over 50m butterfly in 23.98.

Action continued on Sunday.