Grenadian woman granted bail after stabbing husband

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

A GRENADIAN woman, 36, accused of stabbing her common-law husband, was granted $30,000 bail with a surety on Friday by a Port of Spain magistrate.

As a part of her bail conditions, a police press release said, she was ordered not to communicate with her husband and must also report to her local police station once weekly until her next hearing on December 9.

According to police, on November 4 at 11.30 pm, a man was at his Laventille home with his common-law wife when they began arguing.

Police were told the man was hit by his wife, who then used a scissors to stab him twice in the chest causing serious injuries.

Assisted by neighbours, he escaped, and was taken for treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The accused was arrested on November 10 and charged with one count of grievous bodily harm by WPC Phillip of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).

The investigation was supervised by acting Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and acting Assistant Superintendent Lystra Bridglal of the GBVU.