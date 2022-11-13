England crowned World T20 champions

England players celebrate with the winners trophy after beating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. (AP Photo)

ENGLAND lifted the World Cup T20 crown with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, on Sunday.

Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs batting first as left-arm pacer Sam Curran grabbed 3/12 in four overs for England.

Leg spinner Adil Rashad took 2/22 in four overs and medium pacer Chris Jordan snatched 2/27 in four overs to help limit Pakistan to a mediocre total.

Shan Masood was the best batsman for Pakistan scoring 38 off 28 balls in an innings which included two fours and one six.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam struck 32 off 28 deliveries.

In reply, Ben Stokes struck five fours and one six in his knock of 52 not out off 49 balls to lead the run chase.

The final on Sunday would have been a relief for Stokes.

In the 2016 final, Stokes conceded four sixes in the final over off Carlos Brathwaite as West Indies were crowned champions.

England captain Jos Buttler hit 26 off 17 balls opening the batting and Haris Rauf bagged 2/23 in four overs for Pakistan.