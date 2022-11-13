Bishop's East graduate overcomes teen-image problems to start beauty line

Phillicia Aaron launches her swimwear collection – Down to Earth – on November 19. -

Phillicia Aaron has never lacked confidence – an attribute that propelled her into creating her own skin care line at the age of 17, and now enabling her to launch her plus-size swimwear collection at 22.

"Being plus-sized and someone who did not fit into the standard of beauty, people were baffled at my confidence at such a young age. A long time ago I would have accepted that that is how it is for people like me, and I grew up on social media always using my platform to encourage people to love them selves," she told WMN.

The former Bishop Anstey High School East student said when she was in lower six, girls her age would see her posts on Instagram and contact her about their insecurities.

"It would mainly be about skin problems.You know how teenagers get acne, would pick them and then end up with black marks on their faces? Well that plays on our self confidence, so I told myself, 'if all these girls have this problem, I can create something that could remove the problem. I had $400 and started making lip scrubs, then soaps, then added more products gradually. I make everything from scratch."

She said she started selling the products to students from her school and their families, and eventually students from other schools, especially along the East-West Corridor, were asking for the products.

"Eventually it expanded throughout TT, and now I have customers from the US and the UK. I am yet to have my products in stores, but it is being worked on right now."

Her I Glo natural products now come in three lines, targeting dehydration, acne and hyper-pigmentation, and includes cleansers, toners, moisturisers, scrubs, serums and face masks.

On November 19 Aaron will launch her plus-size Down to Earth swimsuit collection, at the Ranch Setters Eco Resort in Wallerfield, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Like the inspiration behind her skin care line, Aaron said she saw a need for "attractive" plus-size swimwear and decided to fill the void.

"I love swimsuits, and I noticed that what is on the market is the most unattractive thing ever – the styles and even the colours and patterns. Most plus-size women just resort to wearing shorts and T-shirts to the beach or the pool. With my brand, Solae Swim, I am able to create variety and make it attractive to help plus-size women feel attractive."

She said the collection will be available online and eventually they will be sold in stores.

"Solae Swim is a small-batch company, so we'll just be making about 12 pieces per size. The sizes range from 1X to 5X."

Aaron has no formal background in business, science or designing, and said extensive research, trial and error, and tenacity was what got her to where she is.

"When I started it was very difficult because I had no idea how to run a business. The only business subject I did at school was economics, but I had no clue what was going on in the class, so I can't say it helped at all," she chuckled.

"Initially, I made the melt-and-pour soaps and ended up with a lot of wasted material, but with research and time I began making the more difficult things. I had done a cosmetology course so my background in aesthetics and skin care helped, but it was more trial and error than anything else. My moisturiser took me three years to perfect. I used aloe vera gel as my base, and added other ingredients to make it mine."

But, she said, the covid19 pandemic forced her out of her comfort zone, because for two years her base ingredient was out of stock and she had to find an alternative.

"I now have a product with which I am comfortable."

All her products are available online, or can be purchased from her walk-in location at Red Hill, D'Abadie, where she also does facials and pedicures.

So what's next on the agenda for Aaron?

"My long term plan is to get into acting, so I am doing courses to put that into place. Also, I would love to see I Glow Natural and Solae Swim grow and make a difference in the lives of people around the world."

Follow Phillicia Aaron @phxllicia @solaeswim @iglonaturally