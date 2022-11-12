Tobago man in court for exposing boy, 8, to porn

A TOBAGO man is expected to reappear before a Scarborough Magistrate on December 9 charged with exposing a child to pornography and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of an eight year-old boy.

The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the boy, was granted bail when he appeared before the magistrate on November 11.

The man, 41, was charged by PC Thomas of the Child Protection Unit after a June 2022 report in which a woman told police about the incident.

The accused was instructed to stay away from the boy’s school and residence as well as to report to his district police station three times a week as part of his bail conditions set at $100,000 with a surety.

According to the boy’s mother, the child reported that sometime between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2021, the accused masturbated in the presence of the child while watching pornographic videos on a television.

A subsequent investigation supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Allyene, acting Assistant Superintendent Seepersad and Insp Miller of the CPU led to the arrest of the man.