Think about public when laying new water lines

THE EDITOR: Among all the bad and negative news coming at us daily, it is certainly refreshing to learn that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is moving to have everyone receive an adequate and consistent water supply.

It is even more gratifying that the water authority, with the relatively new minister at the helm, is moving to upgrade and improve the deteriorating water lines and dilapidated infrastructure.

Perhaps it might be prudent for WASA to seriously think about where it lays new pipelines as we have been seeing in the media that there are land movements in all parts of the country as a result of leaking water mains. These leaks cause the soil to become soft and eventually sinks. In many cases, such as at Sobo Trace in the South, the roadway starts to crack and over a period of time begins moving, taking with it nearby houses.

There have been numerous reports of such events all over the country, particularly in the South of the country where the land is undulating. WASA thus far has not denied any of the reports that its leaking water lines are the cause of a great percentage of the landslips. So, it might be wise to lay the pipelines away from the roadways.

Also, it has become something of a nuisance to see WASA workers dig up freshly paved roads, only to leave them in a dilapidated state or do a poor job repaving them. This later inconveniences drivers as the roads start to sink.

It's time to plan these projects better with the safety of the motoring public in mind.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas