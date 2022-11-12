Red House north chamber closed owing to leaky roof

In this file photo, workers carry out repairs on the roof of the Red House in January. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The north chamber of the Red House has been closed as repairs continue into a leaking roof and will be reopened “in short order.”

In a media release on Friday the project manager for the restoration of the Red House, the Urban Development Corporation of TT Ltd (Udecott) said it was notified on November 5 of the leak.

Checks revealed that the leak was caused by material dislodged from the south east section of the north chamber ceiling. The contractor, FIDES Ltd was notified and found that the dislodging was due to a combination of the age of the ceiling and condensation caused by the air conditioning in the attic of the chamber.

“The process to repair and reinforce the air condition and ducting system in the attic of the north chamber is underway and further analysis is being conducted by the mechanical, electrical and plumbing design consultant, ENCO.”

In 2020, four days after the ceremonial opening of the Red House, a leak was found on the rotunda roof after rain fell. Udecott documents detailing expenditure for the refurbishment showed that the roof and other related carpentry work cost $20.1 million.

It cost $441 million to renovate and restore the Red House after part of the original ornate plaster ceiling collapsed over 20 years ago owing to water damage caused by leaks. The chamber could not be used as a result.

Udecott’s release said out of an abundance of caution a decision was taken to close access to the chamber to complete remedial works.

“The north chamber will be ready for occupation by Members of the House in short order” the release said.

MPs occupied the Senate chamber for Friday's parliamentary session.