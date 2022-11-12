Red Force eye semi-final Super50 spot

TT Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran made an unbeaten 56 against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, on Wednesday, during a CG United Super50 Cup match, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Photo courtesy CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are not leaving it in another team’s hands as they will be hunting a victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the CG United Super50 Cup. The match bowls off at 2 pm.

Red Force lead Zone A with 14 points after earning three wins in five matches. The Red Force only defeat was a three-run loss to Guyana Harpy Eagles and the other match ended in a no result.

Red Force may miss out a place in the semi-finals with a defeat as Harpy Eagles and Volcanoes are both on 12 points. A team gets four points for a win and two points for a no result.

Combined Campuses and Colleges have had a tough campaign with no wins from their five matches and are at the bottom of Zone A.

Red Force coach David Furlonge does not want his players to count on other results.

Speaking on Friday, Furlonge said, “You always want to be the masters of our own destiny. We don’t want to depend on anybody else. We can’t hope something else goes our way, we have to make it happen for us. The guys are all up for it.”

Red Force defeated Harpy Eagles by six wickets in their last match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

At one stage, Red Force were 88/4 chasing 183 to win. Jyd Goolie (58) and captain Nicholas Pooran (56) both scored unbeaten half centuries to guide Red Force to victory.

The Red Force batsmen gave their wickets away against Harpy Eagles. Three batsmen were caught and after a mix up between Pooran and Jason Mohammed the latter was run out.

Discussing the shot selection, Furlonge said, “We always talk about the soft dismissals. It is not the first time because if you go through all our innings we have been batting well, we have not been losing many wickets, but the wickets…soft dismissals.”

At the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday, Pooran said he does not want his players to let teams off the hook.

“It is just being clinical when we have the opportunity to shut teams off, shut them off (and) take advantage of it.”

Harpy Eagles were 97/8, but still managed to score 182.

Pooran is satisfied with how his players are competing. “Losing one game in the tournament so far in the tournament I can’t really fault the guys. I just think we need to continue doing what we have been doing which is just keep focusing on ourselves as individuals, how we could have an impact on the game (and) take the opportunity and perform for the team.”

Pooran, who has struggled for form while playing for West Indies in recent months, is glad to be back among the runs.

“Obviously feeling really good. Having struggled for the last couple of months in terms of getting runs it is nice to be out in the middle there scoring some runs. I have gotten some not outs and it is nice to go all the way today (Wednesday).”