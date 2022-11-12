QRC, Fatima advance to North Zone Intercol final

Christian Bailey (right) from Fatima tries to avoid the challenge of East Mucurapo's Khidr Atiba (#18) during the teams' match in the Coca Cola Boys Intercol North Zone semi-final, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

QRC and Fatima will meet in the final of the Coca Cola North Zonal Intercol after the teams recorded contrasting wins on Friday.

In the opening match of a double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, QRC edged Malick Secondary 2-1 to seal a spot in the final.

Jahsima Duncan gave Malick the lead with a shot 40 yards from goal. He saw QRC goal-keeper Christiano Austin off the line and executed to perfection to give Malick a 1-0 lead.

QRC equalised through Musaddiq Mohammed and with time running out Nathan Quashie spectacularly gave the Royalians the winner.

In the 81st minute, Quashie collected the ball 25 yards from goal and volleyed the ball into the net.

In the second match, Fatima eased to an 8-0 win over East Mucurapo with four goals in each half.

Michael Chaves led the way for Fatima with a brace. Khiba Romany, Chaim Williams, Alijah Nunes, Joshua Mason, Jaden Williams and captain Christian Bailey all scored one goal each.

Fatima are aiming to make amends after losing in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership League final last month to St Benedict’s.

The North Zone final will be held next Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium at 4 pm.