Leagalise ganja, cocaine to reduce crime

THE EDITOR: Crime in Trinidad (not so much Tobago) will never be reduced to manageable levels without out-of-the-box solutions. Instead, policymakers and commentators have been suggesting the same measures that have not worked in the past nor in other societies, such as the death penalty, longer jail sentences, and even the suspension of our basic rights through a state of emergency.

Here are two measures that will reduce criminal activity, especially murders:

(1) Close down the Unemployment Relief Programme.

(2) Legalise marijuana and cocaine.

With respect to (1), much of the gang battles are centred around the $300 million budgeted annually for URP – a sum that, somehow, is immune to the belt-tightening that has been imposed in other areas, such as gas prices.

As for (2), the sums here probably run into billions. But since the makers and sellers of alcohol and cigarettes aren’t killing one another, it is clear the illegality of weed and coke is the driving force behind drug-related violence. There are no arguments for keeping alcohol and tobacco legal but imposing laws against other narcotics, and very good arguments for making all such substances legal.

Unfortunately, no TT government will ever take such steps because, no matter how high the murder rate, the two main political parties can rely on a critical core of votes and on virtue-signalling commentators who never challenge their tried and failed crime measures.

JENSEN RUSHTON

San Fernando