De Four gets FIFA certification in sports administration

Cunupia FC's director of football and men's senior head coach Michael De Four. -

MICHAEL De Four, director of Cunupia FC and coach of the club's Pro League team, recently completed the FIFA/CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) post graduate diploma in sports management held in collaboration with the University of the West Indies.

De Four has been at the helm of Cunupia FC since its inception in 2012.

De Four also holds a masters degree in business administration from Southern Pacific University and a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the University of Hertfordshire.

De Four is uncertain what is next for him as a football administrator, but is open to options.

De Four said, "With God all things are possible. Who knows, but if you can't do great things, do small things in a great way. Napoleon said that."

There are seven men’s teams and one women’s team at Cunupia FC. The club plays in the Pro League and the Super League, while an Under-23, Under-20 and an Under-12 team also exist.

Cunupia FC have also seen the benefit of supporting junior football programmes.

In February 2022, Cunupia FC signed a multiple-year agreement with St Benedict's College. The partnership has proved fruitful already as St Benedict’s won the Secondary Schools Football League premier division title last month.

Cunupia FC have won numerous trophies and tournaments, one of which is the prestigious League Cup of the Super League in their second year in the league.