Dangerous commute for teacher daughter

Roger Monroe, Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: This is a letter from a worried, desperate father of a teacher at the Matelot Community RC School.

My daughter has been teaching at this school for the last 14 years and has given the very best of her service. The practice in the past has been that teachers who taught for two years in Matelot would be favourably considered for transfer because of the difficulties associated with teaching at this location – distance, road hazards, lack of public transport and inadequate housing for teachers.

She lives with me in Toco and has been travelling to and from school daily. Recently, the situation has become even more perilous because of the effects of heavy rains – damaged bridges, landslides, fallen trees, etc.

On October 27, under a yellow level weather alert, she left for school in pouring rain against my better advice. On arrival in Matelot there were no students present and then no electricity. On her way out she was blocked by a fallen tree in Monte Video.

When I chided her on her insistence on going to work, she remarked in frustration, “Are you the Minister of Education?” This response, I know, stems from the fact that the ministry, the village council, the parents of Matelot and the Catholic Board have little true understanding of the hazards these teachers face as they try to do their jobs.

Furthermore, I was very disappointed when the MP for the area and the councillor (whom I consider a good friend) made negative remarks about the non-attendance of teachers. I hope these remarks were made because of genuine interest in the students and not just to further demoralise the teachers.

Finally, my daughter has attempted to get a transfer to a school closer to Toco. She has been informed that a

replacement for her must be identified and that there is no guarantee of transfer.

After spending several weeks making and following up her transfer letters through the principal, Catholic Board, SS1 at Sangre Grande North East District and the Ministry of Education in Port of Spain itself, she was told she has to restart the entire process since there are “new” procedures involving specific forms which must be passed through the very same officials again.

I hope this letter does not jeopardise her chances, but her frustration is palpable and as a father I am obliged to support her as much as I can. There is a lot more I can add, but space limits me.

STANLEY LEE POW

via e-mail