Woman surrenders to police for Gasparillo man's murder

File photo

After spending almost a month on the run for the murder of a Gasparillo construction worker, a 48-year-old woman surrendered to police on Thursday afternoon.

The woman is believed to be the main suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Randy Joseph.

Joseph was stabbed to death at Houssa Trace, Bonne Aventure Road. Gasparillo, on October 15.

Police said the woman surrendered at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III office in San Fernando with her attorney.

She is expected to be interviewed on Friday by investigators who will seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether she should be charged.