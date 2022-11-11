Whim, St Andrew’s, Signal Hill win Tobago primary school titles

A player from Whim Anglican Primary School (right) challenges for the ball with an opponent from St Andrew's Anglican Primary School during the final of the Girls Under-15 Tobago Primary Schools Football Tournament, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on Friday. - David Reid

WHIM Anglican Primary School, St Andrew’s Anglican and Signal Hill Government all won titles when the Tobago Primary Schools Football League was held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, on Friday.

In the girls Under-15 final, Whim and St Andrew’s were goalless after regulation and extra time.

Whim clinched the title after winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

In the boys Under-15 final, St Andrew’s crushed Plymouth Anglican 5-0 to capture the crown.

Signal Hill Government won the boys Under-12 title with a massive 7-1 victory over Whim Anglican.