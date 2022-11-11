Stop hopelessness, insensitivity

THE EDITOR: What is wrong with our politicians, our columnists and some of our other social commentators?

We have a serious crime problem in TT. However, I am very disappointed by some, if not most, of the commentary by such people who ought to know better. They all seem to be in need of training in basic psychology. Far from being a source of inspiration, they come across as an impediment to progress.

With regard to the challenges being encountered by our citizens from poor communities, on the one hand, we have various government spokespeople making very insensitive and tactless remarks. On the other hand, various opposition spokespeople and others seek to convey a sense of total hopelessness, helplessness and desperation.

They attempt to justify the abject lawlessness (including gang activity, murder, robbery, home invasion, drug dealing and rape) on the need by some poor people to provide food and other essentials for their families, and the lack of other opportunities to do so. What utter rubbish!

Of course, there are serious deficiencies in our education system that need to be corrected. There are also deficiencies in our social welfare system. Yes, the Government provides financial support to those most disadvantaged (a substantial portion of the annual national budget), but there is the need to offer assistance in the form of psychological counselling in order to change the mindset of such people in order to make them more resilient and independent. Teach them to fish. If Ray Charles and Vera Bhajan can do it, why can't they?

The electronic mainstream media has been helpful, to some extent, in redressing the balance by their human interest stories on the matter at hand.

I heard recently on a radio programme about a mother in her mid-thirties – who was originally from a very poor family – with two children, the first of whom she had when she was 17 years old. She left school without any CXC subjects. However, she made use of more than a half-dozen of the free skills-based government programmes, and is now a successful entrepreneur, even herself providing training and mentorship to younger people.

This person also utilised the free government-provided adult classes to upgrade her academic skills.

Far from there being an absence of free government-provided skills-based training opportunities, there is an abundance of such opportunities, some of which come with a stipend. Regrettably, these offerings are undersubscribed. There is no need to "tief." It is sheer worthlessness!

The Government is also providing free breakfast and lunch to schoolchildren from poor families. What is this nonsense about children being hungry in school?

Nonetheless, I do admit that the Government could work more closely with the NGOs and farmers to ensure that the poor are amply supplied with both cooked food (eg soup kitchens) and garden produce. The general public could also do more by contributing financially and otherwise to this cause, and more generally to the welfare of the poor.

Look around and you will see nationals from Venezuela, China, various African countries and our brother Caribbean nationals are awash in our country, and many of them are highly successful after a few years on our shores, without the benefit of the many social programmes available to our nationals. Hard work, discipline, perseverance and sacrifice are key to such success.

We do the same when we emigrate to the US. We far outperform Afro-Americans and some others, although we cannot access the many benefits that are available to them for various reasons, including our immigration status.

Stop the insensitivity and hopelessness now!

Let us stop providing lame excuses for those who are intent on causing mayhem and destruction in our country by their evil and wicked deeds.

Stop creating monsters!

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine