Stay focused on the crime fight, leaders

THE EDITOR: With the escalating crimes in TT, there is a lot of advice coming from all quarters. However, when it is all said and done, it is the Government that will have to make the final decisions on how to deal with the crime problem. What is certain is that some tough decisions will have to be taken.

I encourage those in charge to stay focused and continue with the joint patrols throughout the country. It is not the total solution, but the presence of police does help. Installing more cameras in strategic public places must also be done as soon as possible. And the Government must deal with the issue of long delays in the justice system.

It takes pieces to make up a puzzle, but when put together you have the expected results. The very same concept applies to solving crime: the various small pieces, when they are all put together, will deal with crime to some degree.

To those in charge, you need to tackle the problem head on. This is the only way, the crime problem will not just disappear. Crime affects us all, whether directly or indirectly. So, let us tackle it together.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail