Soundtracks with LeAndra

LeAndra performs at her concert Sound Tracks Through Time at the Little Carib Theatre and Folk House, Woodbrook on November 5. - Silva Image

Singer LeAndra presented her show Soundtracks Through Time in collaboration with Little Carib Theatre on November 5. Guest artistes included John Thomas, Felipe Noguera accompanied by guitarist Michael Germaine who is also a relative of Beryl Mc Burnie.

Soundtracks Through Time was part of the theatre’s anniversary celebrations honouring the legacy of Beryl McBurnie and the Little Carib. Ro’dey The Entertainer was the host for the evening.