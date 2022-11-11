Slain teacher/lawyer’s funeral set for Tuesday in San Fernando

MURDERED: Keisha Bostic. -

Having a joint funeral for Keisha Marina Bostic and her estranged husband, Shamzard "Rockey" Mohammed, who shot and killed her and then turned the gun on himself, was never a consideration for Bostic’s distraught mother.

"My child would be going down alone," Marva Bostic said, meaning there would be just one burial.

Her funeral is set for 11 am at the St Paul’s Anglican Church on Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

The body is expected to be taken to Paradise Cemetery on Keate Street for burial.

Angry with Mohammed for killing her only daughter, the mere mention of his name upsets Marva.

"I do not want to hear anything about that fraud. His funeral went already," Marva told Newsday by phone on Friday.

Bostic, 42, was a teacher at the Point Fortin East Secondary. She was also a lawyer. Mohammed, of Barrackpore, ambushed, shot and killed Bostic on November 4 at her mother’s home at Drayton Street, San Fernando.

Mohammed, who worked as a contractor, died in the yard. Bostic was shot many times in the face, and she died at the San Fernando General Hospital shortly after.

The two were married in January. Bostic went to live with him in Barrrackpore. However, a few months ago, they separated and she returned to her mother’s home.

Marva has now lost both her adult children to gun violence.

On July 1, 2015, her son Daniel Kenneth Bostic, 35, was shot and killed in San Fernando's Juma Masjid at Mucurapo Street. The police said a man walked up from behind and shot him. The father of two fell to the ground, and the gunman shot him several more times before running away. That shooting happened in the month of Ramadan.